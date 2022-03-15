Product Liability Lawyer | Newsome Melton Law Firm

At the Newsome Melton Law Firm, we don’t just try cases, we get answers. We know: all lawyers do that. But in fact, it’s not that simple. Most law firms are built around volume practices. That means they take many cases, hoping to settle each as quickly as possible. For a lot of clients, especially those with relatively minor injuries, that’s good enough. But for those who have suffered the most severe sort of harm, it’s not.

Their cases are complex, often pitting them against large companies that can hire top-flight legal talent to defend them. The cases are expensive to try, requiring expert testimony, detailed investigations, and enormous amounts of preparation, determination, and commitment. They demand resources most firms just can’t – and won’t – muster. The result: the most crucial issues and questions can go unanswered. Choose our personal injury lawyers today at Newsome Law.