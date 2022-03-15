 Product Liability Lawyer | Newsome Melton Law Firm

The premier product liability law firm in Orlando.

CASES WE HANDLE

Practice Areas

Product Liability Lawyer

We have spent decades fighting to hold manufacturers accountable for injuries and deaths caused by dangerous and defective products. During that time, we've helped families rebuild their lives, and forced nationwide recalls that saved others from suffering the same fate.

Trucking Accident Lawyer

Trucking companies put everyone else on the road in danger when they fail to follow the rules. We know the rules and have seen the severe and fatal injuries that follow when they are broken. That's why we are passionate about fighting for the victims of trucking company negligence.

Wrongful Death Lawyer

Some firms work on cases involving all types of injuries. We don't. We commit our time and resources to catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases because big cases require focus and dedication.

Class Action Lawyer

Corporations often get away with fraud and other misconduct because they have expensive lawyers and endless resources. But that doesn't have to be the case. Our class action team leverages our firm's talent, knowledge, and resources to fight back on behalf of everyday consumers

Complex Civil Litigation Lawyer

Some cases are simply bigger and more complex than others. We take pride in tackling difficult and unique cases through creative lawyering.

ABOUT OUR FIRM

We are trial lawyers

At the Newsome Melton Law Firm, we don’t just try cases, we get answers. We know: all lawyers do that. But in fact, it’s not that simple. Most law firms are built around volume practices. That means they take many cases, hoping to settle each as quickly as possible. For a lot of clients, especially those with relatively minor injuries, that’s good enough. But for those who have suffered the most severe sort of harm, it’s not. 

Their cases are complex, often pitting them against large companies that can hire top-flight legal talent to defend them. The cases are expensive to try, requiring expert testimony, detailed investigations, and enormous amounts of preparation, determination, and commitment. They demand resources most firms just can’t – and won’t – muster. The result: the most crucial issues and questions can go unanswered. Choose our personal injury lawyers today at Newsome Law.

WHO WE ARE

Meet the Team

Riley Kendall
Riley Kendall

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Riley Kendall was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina. She graduated from The University...
Amy Judkins
Amy Judkins

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Attorney Amy Judkins has dedicated her legal career to advocating for her clients, most notably...
C. Richard Newsome, Esq.
C. Richard Newsome, Esq.

SENIOR PARTNER

SENIOR PARTNER Rich Newsome is the senior partner of the Newsome Melton law firm. He is a trial lawyer...
Frank Melton
Frank Melton

PARTNER

Frank Melton has earned a national reputation for professional integrity, unwavering commitment, and...
Patrick Alex Gillen
Patrick Alex Gillen

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Alex Gillen has a passion to help people who have been hurt by bad products or bad acts of others....
Milette Webber
Milette Webber

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Milette Webber is a native Central Floridian, having graduated from Trinity Preparatory School...
Will Ourand, Esq.
Will Ourand, Esq.

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Attorney Will Ourand has dedicated his career to litigating against some of the nation's most...
Maegen Peek Luka
Maegen Peek Luka

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Maegen Peek Luka practices law because she is driven by a desire for justice. When lives are...
Jesse Stern
Jesse Stern

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Jesse Stern spent his formative educational years locally in the Orlando area. Jesse graduated...
Melanie Penagos
Melanie Penagos

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Melanie Penagos was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. She graduated from the University of...
Michele Reed
Michele Reed

ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY Michele L. Reed is a nurse attorney with extensive experience in medical malpractice and class...
OUR AFFILIATIONS

Trust, Leadership, Integrity

Recognized as leaders in product liability law and complex litigation cases, year after year.

LATEST ARTICLES

Recent News and Wins

hyundai dct lawsuit
Hyundai Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Investigation
Over the past decade, Hyundai has increasingly deployed dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) throughout its vehicle lineup. DCTs are an intermediary transmission type that sits somewhere between an automatic and a manual; as a result, they are sometimes referred...
Read more
Motorcycle Accidents and Drunk Drivers What to Do in Winter Park, FL
Motorcycle Accidents and Drunk Drivers: What to Do in Winter Park, FL
The allure of the open road attracts many motorcycle enthusiasts to Winter Park, FL. While riding can be exhilarating, motorcyclists are inherently more exposed to risks than those in four-wheeled vehicles. Among these threats, drunk drivers pose a significant...
Read more
Helmet Use and Its Impact on Injury Claims in FL, Orlando
Helmet Use and Its Impact on Injury Claims in Orlando, FL
Motorcycle accidents are harrowing experiences that often leave victims with severe injuries. With the rising number of motorcycles on the road, it's critical to consider safety measures to protect oneself. One of the most recommended protective...
Read more
